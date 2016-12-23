Edward wins big at agent awards

Local travel agent Edward Pearson is celebrating after winning a prestigious accolade at the annual Travel Counsellors conference.

He beat more than 1,500 colleagues to bring home the title of ‘Best Overall Business Growth,’ following a phenomenal year which saw sales increase by more than £800,000.

Douglas-based Edward scooped the award at this year’s star-studded ceremony, which recognises the very best talent within Travel Counsellors’ network of franchisees. This is Edward’s 19th year with the business, having worked in the travel industry for his entire life.

He prides himself on a loyal client base which has continued to expand both in size and reach, as well as a commitment to an extremely high level of customer service – an attribute which led to his award win.

The conference, which was held in Manchester, was attended by speakers such as Green & Black’s co-founder founder Jo Fairley and Dame Kelly Holmes, and included performances from comedian Jack Whitehall and Ronan Keating.

Edward said: ‘I became one of the first Travel Counsellors back in 1997, as I knew my passion for client service stood me apart from the crowd, so I wanted to branch out on my own – and I’ve never looked back.

‘I live and breathe the job and put in the hours to ensure that each of my clients receives wonderfully tailor-made holidays and see themselves as my only priority.

‘This award is testament to that fact, and I’m hugely proud to be recognised by my peers in this way.’

Travel Counsellors is an independent travel company whose global network of home-working travel professionals delivers bespoke travel solutions to both the leisure and corporate markets.

This network offers unparalleled first-hand destination knowledge and industry expertise, along with complete financial protection on all holiday bookings and a work ethic which revolves around genuine care for the customer.

