eGaming is an island success story says Bell

Outgoing Chief Minister Allan Bell said today (Thursday) he hoped the new island government would be prepared to take risks and focus on opportunities for the future.

Mr Bell, who will shortly be stepping down from politics, was given a warm welcome at the opening of the KPMG eGaming Summitat the Villa Marina, Douglas.

He said he was proud of the success story of eGaming in the island which, as part of the wider ICT sector, is now a major force to be reckoned with.

He told movers and shakers in the eGaming world that the government faced similar challenges in the late 1990s.

Then, the relatively new concept of eGaming presented itself and ‘we thought it was something that might be worth exploring.

‘We assessed the risk and decided to go with it.

‘It is now a hugely successful industry.’

With a general election on the way later this month, and Mr Bell preparing to step down from the political arena he told the audience: ‘Government has to stay focused on the opportunities which will come and to develop those opportunities will have to be prepared to take risks.’

