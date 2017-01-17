Equiom tax briefing seminar to touch on important issues

Equiom Solutions, part of the international Equiom Group, will be hosting its annual seminar to discuss key issues concerning tax and estate planning for Isle of Man residents.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at the Palace Hotel, Douglas.

Glenn Cassidy from the 2016 Equiom Solutions Seminar

Opened by Clive Stanford, non-executive chairman of Equiom Solutions, the event will feature a series of presentations starting with Helen Woods, managing director of Equiom Solutions.

Helen will give a talk entitled ‘Born in the UK, returning to the UK’ which will be particularly relevant to people living in the Isle of Man but originally from the UK.

This will be followed by an explanation by Glen Cassidy, senior tax consultant of the changes regarding tax and domicile due to be introduced in April this year.

Tax director Kevin Renshaw will give a UK property update and Monica Dixie, senior tax consultant, will provide an overview of the new Common Reporting Standard (CRS), what is reported and what it means.

Helen Woods explained the idea behind the seminar: ‘The recent Autumn Statement announcement has highlighted some key tax changes for UK non-doms and 2017 will be a crucial year for implementation of some of the new tax regimes that affect Isle of Man residents.

‘Our aim is to highlight these issues to clients and contacts so that they have the knowledge to be prepared and seek advice with respect to these changes.

‘The upcoming seminar will achieve this and we hope to see the usual high level of attendance.’

Equiom Solutions provides tax and estate planning services to Isle of Man residents and businesses.

The highly qualified and experienced team offers tax mitigation and estate planning advice and help with annual tax obligations, as well as outsourced tax compliance services for fiduciaries.

For more information on the seminar and to register, contact Hannah Scarffe HannahScarffe@equiomgroup.com or call 699068.