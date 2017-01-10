Event marks first anniversary of the IoM Business Network

A special event marked the first anniversary of Isle of Man Business Network’s successful re-launch.

With the festive season in full swing, more than120 members and guests of the IOMBN came together for their annual Christmas Party at the Courthouse Club, Douglass.

The event celebrates the first anniversary of the network’s re-launch into the IOMBN, formerly known as the Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor, Sir Richard Gozney (the IOMBN’s patron) was in attendance at the event, which was sponsored by Estera.

Since the IOMBN’s re-launch, they have hosted 17 presentation and learning, networking and soft skills events, 11 of which were sell-out events. They have had record attendance numbers at their events and have increased their overall membership.

‘I’m pleased to say that the IOMBN has gone from strength to strength,’ said Rachael Hooper, chairman of the IOMBN.

‘Some of the event highlights from this year include our former Chief Minister’s thoughts on Brexit, our annual Budget Breakfast, the IOMBN Black Tie Ball and the opportunity to support this year’s ISLEXPO with our Vision 2020 breakfast event’.

The IOMBN was also recently shortlisted for this year’s Isle of Man Newspaper’s Awards for Excellence in the ‘Freedom to Flourish’ category.

The committee, run by a group of volunteers, has grown with the network’s success, with the appointment of several new committee members.

The event comes at a time of year recognised for giving and this year’s event raised over £400 for local charity, the ManxSPCA, who were in attendance.

The funds were raised from a raffle held on the night, with many of the prizes donated by the local business community.

The IOMBN is already looking ahead to 2017 with some exciting events lined up.

For more information about the Business Network’s events, development opportunities and membership visit iombn.im The Isle of Man Business Network is a not for profit organisation.