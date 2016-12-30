Gary Colley joins Ramsey Crookall

Ramsey Crookall is pleased to announce that Gary Colley has joined the firm as a senior investment manager.

His appointment is the result of continued strong growth in discretionary assets by an established and experienced wealth management team.

Gary has more than 20 years’ experience managing both private client and institutional mandates in the island.

He said: ‘I am delighted to have joined such an established and well respected firm, with a strong reputation for client service, stability and independence.

‘I am looking forward to helping the team to continue to grow the business and promote the Ramsey Crookall brand’.

Joanna Crookall, chief executive officer of Ramsey Crookall said: ‘The Board and I are delighted to welcome Gary to the company.

‘It demonstrates our continued commitment to the local market and further strengthens our capability and offering in portfolio management.’

Ramsey Crookall, which was founded in 1946, now has more than 40 employees.

The firm has seen strong growth in its core businesses of stockbroking, investment management and global custody, as evidenced by the recent expansion of its offices.