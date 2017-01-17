Growing influence of the island’s biomed sector

More than 150 delegates were welcomed to the latest ManxBioMed event, which took place recently at the Manx Museum.

Guests included representatives from on and off-Island businesses, both in the biomed sector and support services (almost 20 per cent of delegates were visitors to the island), Government ministers and officers, as well as a select group of students.

A combination of presentations and panel discussions created the format for the day specifically designed to promote conversations around topics felt to be key in the development of the sector.

It was agreed a vibrant BioMed sector will not only help maximise the Isle of Man’s opportunities to create jobs and contribute to the continued growth of the island’s economy but could also help improve patient outcomes.

Economic Development minister Laurence Skelly, MHK, who opened the event said: ‘The Isle of Man is a great place to nurture new industries, with funding opportunities, solid infrastructure and a strong private sector partnership.

‘Our growing biomed sector is a perfect example of how this ecosystem supports innovation and growth and I look forward to reviewing the outcomes of the event to encourage further development in this evolving sector.’

Dave Taggart, Manx Business Connection, special advisor – Biomed, chaired the day and kicked off the morning programme by outlining key considerations for the development of a biomed strategy.

Dave is currently undertaking a strategy review of the sector on behalf of the Department of Economic Development.

He said: ‘The range and depth of the discussion over the course of the day was exciting, and opened many doors for us to explore and for the Isle of Man to benefit from the huge potential of innovation in healthcare and life sciences.

‘We have more work to do in defining the winning formula - there will be further cluster events on all key topics in the New Year - but we are getting closer to an inflection point [a turning point] in the role of Biomed in the Isle of Man economy.

Morning sessions took place to look at elements that comprise a biomed strategy and considered what changes might be necessary to ensure the island is an attractive environment for biomed companies.

This involved discussions around legislation and regulation with presentations from Jonathan Clague, Department of Economic Development on How Ideas Become Laws; Miles Benham of MannBenham who explained how the Isle of Man had successfully responded to the needs of the eGaming sector; and, Professor Art Tucker, principal clinical scientist at St Bartholomew’s Hospital who asked: ‘Is it Possible to Create a ‘‘Best in Class’’ Regulatory Environment with regards to clinical compliance?’.

The speakers were joined on a panel by Lorin Johnson, founder of Glycyx PharmaVentures Ltd and Government’s director of corporate services, Dr Ken Milne.

Visitor to the island, Catherine Mallalieu, partner and IP Attorney with D Young & Co, provided an overview of the value of successful IP protection.

The presentation segwayed neatly into a session on digital health and managing biomedical data.

Peter Callow, director, Vannin Ventures provided an update on a trial currently testing communication technology for the hard of hearing, being undertaken by Manx Telecom and Goshawk Communications.

Next to speak was Russell Gundry, director, 3rdopinion, who recently worked with the NHS.

His role was to enable healthcare commissioners and providers to tackle preventable healthcare by applying more effective and innovative methods and talked about lessons to be learnt from digital health pilots carried out in the UK.

MyZone director, Phil Whittam, introduced his digital fitness monitor, used around the world and data generated stored in the Isle of Man.

The panel were joined by Joe Hughes, CEO, Manx Technology Group and Chris Harley Martin, VP & global head, GSK Consumer Healthcare Business Development.

Afternoon sessions concentrated on the value of an Isle of Man domicile.

A panel representing a cross section of service providers and Government officers discussed factors important in creating a strong value proposition for biomed companies considering the Isle of Man.

Panel members were Robert Rotherham, associate tax director, KPMG; Phil Morris, tax director, PwC; Hazel Dawson, senior associate, DQ Advocates; Miles Benham, advocate, MannBenham; Chris Eaton, CEO, ILS World; David Karran, managing director, IQE; Jonathan Mills, director of eBusiness, Department of Economic Development.

Delegates also heard from off-island companies seeking funding for their projects. They had the opportunity to pitch to a panel who, in traditional ‘Dragon’s Den’ style, had the opportunity to grill the presenter on their proposition.

Panel members were Katie Nichols, Bridge; Mark D’Abbadie, Spark; Richard MacNee, Manninvest; Peter Callow, Vannin Ventures, and Paul Maddocks, financial and business manager, Department of Economic Development.

Sixth form students from around the island also had the opportunity to attend the event and to meet with those actively involved in the sector. Director of Key Stage 5 and Biology teacher at QEII High School, Steven Slack said: ‘We were very pleased to be able to send some of our Sixth Form students with interest in a career in Biosciences to the event.

‘It was a great opportunity for students to talk to various interesting researchers and professionals about their current work.

‘We are extremely grateful for the time given to us and hope we can arrange similar opportunities for our students in the future to open the doors of an on island career in Bioscience.

www.manxbiomed.im