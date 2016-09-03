International business is so important for the Isle of Man

Thomas Miller Investment is sponsoring the award for International Business of the Year at this year’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence.

Tom Richards, managing director, has told the Manx Independent about the importance of the international element to business on the island.

‘We live in a global world where modern technology enables information to flow freely from one place to another,’ he said.

‘Business in today’s age is increasingly conducted without borders, on an international basis. We are delighted to be sponsoring this award category, which recognises that the Isle of Man is an international finance centre and home to a number of leading global businesses.’.

Last year’s winners of the award, Poker Stars, are a great example of a leading international company based on the Isle of Man. Does your business also fit that bill?

If you are based on the island but your team go out and bring business back to the island, or your business has a network of offices around the world but is headquartered on the Isle of Man, then this is an award you should consider entering.

‘The winning company could be a dominant player in its industry, or a niche specialised operation,’ said Tom.

#However, it will meet that ideal of successfully going out around the world; embodying the Isle of Man culture; acting as an ambassador for the Isle of Man; showing off the island’s entrepreneurial spirit and enhancing our international reputation.’

Thomas Miller Investment is now in its seventh consecutive year as an awards sponsor.

Tom added: ‘For us, this event demonstrates the high calibre of businesses on the island and is one of the ways to give something back.

‘We have been based here on the Isle of Man for nearly 30 years and we endeavour to do our bit to support local industry and charity wherever we can. Celebrating excellence across the business sectors on the island and the job creation that enables is one way we can do that.

‘One really interesting aspects about the awards ceremony is the variety of businesses which attend on the evening. Some of which are really well-known names, whilst others one has perhaps only fleetingly come across.’

Thomas Miller Group conducts a mixture of business from the island and the UK.

Tom said: ‘Our mutual insurance management business provides support to a number of acknowledged leaders in their chosen transport, professional indemnity and specialist markets including the UK P&I, TT and Hellenic War Risks clubs, the latter providing cover for over 70 per cent of all Greek owned ships.’

Thomas Miller Investment is a specialist provider of investment and wealth management services for both private and institutional clients.

‘Over the last few years, we have produced some really solid investment performance, and seen steady growth in client numbers and assets under management. We will continue to develop our Isle of Man office structure and overall investment offering as required over the coming period in order to fully serve the requirements of our island based and international clients.

‘This year, we are delighted to once again have the opportunity to provide support for the Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence.’

Are you entering this year’s Awards? Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence offers 16 awards categories, including International Business of the Year.

There are categories for companies of all sizes, individuals, public sector teams and charitable and community organisations. Entries close on Monday September 26. You will find full details of all the categories and entry forms to download at www.iomtoday.co.im.