Investment boss Paul Warburton

Discretionary fund manager Creechurch Capital has appointed Paul Warburton as its head of investments.

Paul brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as wealth manager for Coutts where he provided investment advice to a portfolio of wealthy private clients while also working closely with their professional advisers.

Paul is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Paul was born in the North West of England and for the last 19 years has lived in the Isle of Man.

His wife is from a Manx family and his two daughters have both been raised and educated in the island.

Mary Brady, COO of Creechurch Capital said: ‘It’s no secret that we’ve been growing, and alongside this our headcount has been increasing too.

‘We are thrilled that we have been able to expand while maintaining the existing high calibre within the team.

‘Paul’s appointment is another example of our commitment to hire the industry’s best talent alongside developing our current team through training and exams, highlighted with the recent promotion of Miles Ashworth to senior portfolio manager.’

Mario Ricciardi, who was appointed managing director of Creechurch Capital in 2016 said: ‘The pace of regulatory, technological and political change has never been faster and for clients this can be overwhelming. With investment in our processes, our culture and our people, we’re perfectly placed to help our clients thrive in a changing world. Our priorities will be to focus on our people and our client service to cement our position in the Manx market and continue to be able to find the right solution for each and every client so they can spend time on the things that matter.

‘We have built in additional capacity within our team for 2017 so that we can take on working with new clients.’

Paul’s focus will be working with private individuals and their own networks of advisers, as well as building a network of trust companies, pension providers and other intermediaries in order to help them meet their private client investment requirements.

Paul said: ‘The vision for Creechurch Capital is compelling and with recent key appointments made to enhance an already stellar team, joining the business at this time was an equally compelling move for me.

‘I look forward to working with the team in the coming weeks, months and years.’