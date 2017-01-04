Island’s weather reminds Jim of the markets in 2016

Businessman Jim Mellon has compared the island’s weather with the ‘story of the markets’ last year.

Mr Mellon, who is in the Sunday Times Rich List writes in an article for Master Investor Magazine: ‘My family gathered on the Isle of Man for the holiday period, and a jolly time we have had.

‘The one unpredictable and notorious feature of this beautiful island is the “four seasons in one day” phenomenon, which means we go from lashing rain to bright clear skies in literally a matter of minutes. And isn’t that the story of the markets in 2016? Convulsive gyrations, mostly downwards when reality of the outcome ran against the conventional wisdom (Brexit, Trump, Italian referendum); then recovery – and a resumption of the developed world bull markets that have become very long in the tooth, particularly in the United States.’

The author and island resident was a vocal backer of Brexit during 2016. Mr Mellon says there are ‘two very big fault lines in the world economy for 2017; the perennial one is of course my bete noir, Europe, and the second is China. Both demand we as investors remain heavily exposed to gold. Don’t worry if it falls a little from here; it’s just another opportunity to buy more. I really would be big in gold and silver for 2017.’