Jacqui Owens joins expanding litigation department at Cains

Leading Isle of Man law firm Cains is expanding its litigation department in the face of increased demands from both current and potential new clients with the appointment of experienced advocate Jacqui Owens.

Jacqui’s work for high profile law firms in the City resulted in her wide-ranging international dispute resolution experience.

She said: ‘Not only is Cains a leading law firm but it is outward looking and has both national and international platforms.’

Jacqui joins Cains from the litigation department of Simcocks Advocates, where she handled high value commercial disputes and assisted the corporate department with insurance issues.

Her CV underlines the fact that many of her cases have involved complex financial transactions and business structures.

She has acted for international clients based in the UK and overseas in high value multi-jurisdictional disputes, court proceedings and arbitrations.

‘My 15 years working for leading City law firms allowed me to gain extensive insurance and reinsurance market experience, including managing inspections, coverage and agency related disputes,’ said Jacqui, who has been featured in the prestigious Legal 500 for her insurance knowledge .

‘Cases typically involved allegations of fraud, misrepresentation, negligence, breach of contract, insolvency and trust issues.

‘What is particularly stimulating for me in joining Cains is that it offers an absolute match for industries I have always worked in.

‘It epitomises so much of the background I come from as a result of working in the City.’

After a partnership at Wragg Lawrence Graham, Jacqui was appointed chief general counsel at a Lloyd’s of London managing agency and served on its executive committee.

Since moving to the Isle of Man, Jacqui has continued to advise on commercial and litigious insurance and reinsurance matters as well as developing a broader practice focused on the financial services and investment management sector.

In welcoming Jacqui to Cains Peter Clucas, director, said: ‘We are delighted to have someone of the calibre of Jacqui joining the litigation department.

‘She has in depth experience of Isle of Man High Court procedures, including Chancery and Commercial Court cases involving FSA investigations, liquidations, fund management related disputes and Doleance (judicial review) proceedings.’

He added: ‘Jacqui is keenly aware of clients’ needs for timely, cost effective commercial resolutions to disputes and the practicalities of managing litigation from an in-house perspective.

‘She has many years experience of dealing with document heavy litigation, of getting to grips with complicated business structures and financial transactions and of working with international legal and business advisers to achieve solutions.’

Born and brought up in the Isle of Man, Jacqui attended Buchan School prior to going to Sheffield University to study law, graduating with an LL.B Hons degree.

She then went on to Guildford Law College and was admitted to the Manx Bar in 2011.

Her appointment follows hard on the heels of the announcement by Cains that Garry Manley was joining the firm.

Garry is a former head boy of St Ninian’s High School who went on to become an international corporate lawyer.

We reported he was looking forward to returning to his Isle of Man roots.