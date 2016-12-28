Kelly McKeating taken on by Sure as service manager to boost links with business clients

Sure has appointed a new service manager to help build stronger relationships with its corporate customers.

Kelly McKeating joins the local telecoms company with more than 20 years’ experience in the banking sector, where he has worked in customer-facing roles for a variety of national and international firms.

The position of service manager is newly-created and Mr McKeating will have responsibility for managing Sure’s relationships with its ever-growing complement of corporate clients. Mr McKeating, who has lived in the island since 2001, will be responsible for the post-sales needs of Sure’s corporate clients as well as meeting regularly with clients to perform in-depth service reviews.

Paul Marriott, head of enterprise sales at Sure Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re pleased to welcome Kelly to the team.

‘The enterprise offering at Sure has gone from strength-to-strength in the past few years and Kelly’s role at the company will help us to enhance our relationships on the island and further afield.

‘Kelly’s extensive relationship management experience will enable us to deliver a comprehensive service to our range of enterprise clients and makes him a valuable addition to the business in the Isle of Man.’

Mr McKeating said: ‘This role at Sure combines my professional relationship management skills with my love of technology and I’m excited to join a growing team.”