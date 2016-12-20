Keystone Law scoops ‘best legal advisor’ tag in report

London’s Chancery Lane headquartered Keystone Law, which opened an office in the island nearly a year ago, has been listed as a Best Legal Adviser by Legal Week, after collating feedback from almost 800 clients.

The clients of more than 250 law firms were asked to rate their legal advisers in a number of different areas including quality of service and advice, communication, commerciality, transparency and innovation.

In particular, Keystone was applauded for providing ‘clear, concise and pertinent advice’ as well as ‘a quick understanding of the key problems and imaginative solutions’.

The firm was also praised for its ‘City-quality, partner-level advice’ and strong relationships based on a profound business understanding.

Keystone’s managing director and founder James Knight, said: ‘Client feedback is incredibly important to us.

‘We ensure that we listen to their voices, constantly innovating and improving our offering in response, so it’s rewarding to see those endeavours pay off.

‘The Best Legal Advisor report provides genuine responses and serves as an invaluable benchmarking tool.

‘We’re very pleased to have been included.’

Mr Knight spent years of his boyhood growing up in the Isle of Man so the island has a special place in his heart.

Each year the research for the Best Legal Adviser report is carried out between June and September, with the top 20 performing firms garnering Best Legal Adviser status.

Keystone Law IOM was established in the island at the start of this year.

The island team includes seven senior lawyers, covering a wide range of commercial and corporate practices.

The firm’s steady growth over the last year has seen it quickly outgrow its original Douglas office space requiring a move in September 2016 to Keystone’s new island headquarters, The Old Courthouse.

As a landmark building positioned in the heart of Douglas’s business district, The Old Courthouse was said to be a perfect fit for Keystone’s new home.

Keystone IOM managing partner Geoff Kermeen said: ‘Keystone has seen phenomenal success since launching on the island in January. As we approach our first birthday, we look forward to starting the next chapter in our new home in the Old Courthouse.’