Leading hotelier speaks out on work permit debate

Mark Wilson, managing director at Sleepwell Hotels, has spoken out strongly on the concerns of local businesses and public figures over the work permit process.

The respected businessman says the hospitality sector already faces persistent struggles to recruit.

And he ‘strongly’ supports more exemptions in work permit regulation.

Mr Wilson says that as a basic principle, it is understandable for a location such as the Isle of Man to operate a work permit system, ‘so as to protect and maintain a local workforce, limit unemployment and allow relevant suitability checks on persons wishing to relocate to the island.

‘When introduced several decades ago, there is no doubt that it helped address what was at the time a growing local unemployment crisis.

‘But like many governing principles of this nature, it only has true value if it still retains current relevance – and working in the hospitality industry, it is impossible to see what benefit the work permit system now has in the current economic climate for either employees or employers in our particular sector.

‘In truth it has long since become an unnecessary administrational and purely bureaucratic barrier (and cost), to even the most junior levels of recruitment, and also an additional hurdle to both economic and population growth that flies in the face of stated Government strategy in both cases. The simple and honest fact is generally very few home-grown Manx workers apply for the majority of vacant positions within the local hospitality industry.’

Mr Wilson said that in recent years these roles have been filled by growing numbers of people from overseas - from Eastern Europe, South Africa and Asia in particular – and many hotels and restaurants in the island would have significant struggles, maybe even an inability to operate properly, without them.

He added: ‘In short there are generally more vacancies in hospitality trades on the Isle of Man than there are available workers, particularly in certain skilled and time-served roles, a fact that alone makes a mockery of the work permit system. Yet, even when this is the case and some positions can remain permanently advertised, we are still legally obliged to follow the work permit application process.

‘This can add several weeks to the recruitment timescale that can create real difficulties for businesses trying to fill immediately vacant positions.

‘I cannot actually recall the Sleepwell group ever having a work permit declined on the basis of a suitable and available Manx worker being available (and actually applying), so on this basis why is it necessary at all? ‘The fairly transient nature of the hospitality workforce means that employees often come and go with very little, if any, notice.

‘In such cases, the work permit process adds a further level of uncertainty and delay which is most unhelpful to hospitality operators trying to provide a consistent, reliable and high quality customer experience.

‘Often it also means available workers willing to commence new positions have to sit idle, unable to attend the workplace, provide service and generate earnings until a permit allowing them to do so is received.

‘We have to ask who actually benefits from this. Recent calls in the House of Keys for further relaxation on work permits have been encouraging and we strongly support more exemptions where an industry – particularly one such as ours which also serves the local community - already faces persistent struggles to recruit.