Long serving Barclays employees banking on a happy retirement

Three Barclays employees with more than 100 years of service between them are celebrating their retirement.

Elaine Bell and Mike Doolan have already completed their last working days at the bank and Mark Naish will be leaving his role as a credit officer this month.

Mike Doolan has worked at Barclays for more than 38 years having begun his career with the bank in the UK in 1978.

He moved to the Isle of Man 11 years later in a role which involved covering senior staff holidays and sickness and included taking on branch manager, operations and head cashier responsibilities.

Mr Doolan has held many senior managerial positions at the bank including operations manager at the Ramsey branch and relationship manager in fiduciary and corporate services.

He has also completed a number of professional investment and mortgages qualifications.During his time at the bank Mr Doolan has taken part in many significant projects including the roll out of Barclays’ nationwide brand-refresh in 2001 which involved a three month secondment to the UK to present the programme to Barclays’ staff around the country.

In his personal time Mr Doolan volunteered as a scout leader when in the UK and a part-time youth worker for 25 years in Isle of Man, as well as being involved in fundraising for schools and churches. He is looking forward to continuing his local voluntary work in retirement and spending more time with family in the island and in the UK.

Elaine Bell has called Barclays home for 39 years of her career. She joined the bank on September 21, 1977 and retired on the same date 39 years later.

Mrs Bell has worked in all of the bank’s branches, primarily in Douglas, Port Erin and Ramsey, in administrative and operational roles. These roles have given her the opportunity to work with many colleagues both on island and further afield in Cyprus, Gibraltar, London and the Channel Islands.

Mrs Bell will be spending her retirement with her husband and two Manx cats cruising the canals and rivers of England and Europe on their narrow boat called Skyy.

Mr Naish has been working for Barclays for more than 40 years and during his time at the bank has taken on a variety of roles including head of foreign and treasury, head of securities and his current role as a credit officer.

Barclays has played an important role in Mr Naish’s personal life. His career at the bank led him to meeting his now wife when they worked together at the Heywoods branch in Liverpool in 1983 and they married in 1986.

During his retirement, Mr Naish is planning to spend more time with his family, go travelling as well as taking more time to enjoy his hobbies of fishing and sailing.

Simon Scott, managing director at Barclays in the Isle of Man, said: ‘At Barclays we’re proud of our track record of attracting, developing and retaining a high calibre of employees across the business.

‘We’re one of the biggest employers in the Isle of Man and we’re committed to the success of our colleagues and the island community.

‘Elaine, Mike and Mark have been invaluable members of the Barclays team for a long time and we are very sad to see them go but we know that they will enjoy their well-deserved retirements.’