Major appointments announced at The Buchan School and KWC

King William’s College has appointed Joss Buchanan as its new principal.

The news comes following the resignation of the previous principal, Martin Humphreys, who had been on compassionate leave since March. Martin’s wife, Francesca, died in October following a long illness.

Janet Billingsley-Evans

And in another development Janet Billingsley-Evans has been appointed as head of The Buchan School.

Her appointment comes following the retirement of the previous head Jane Corlett in March.

Joss Buchanan joined the College in 1997 to teach History and Politics.

He subsequently became head of History and then the College’s first head of sixth form.

More recently he was the academic deputy and since March he has been the acting principal.

Before joining the College he taught in Shropshire and also worked for a number of years as an intelligence analyst at GCHQ in Cheltenham.

Joss said: ‘Having been at the College for so long I know the School extremely well and am very fond of it. It is above all a strong community and it is a huge privilege to be asked by the Governors to lead it.

‘The School is as successful as it has been for many years and thanks to the IB (International Baccalaureate Diploma) it has a growing national reputation.

‘I look forward to working with all members of the community – pupils, staff and parents – in the years to come.’

Nigel Wood, chairman of Governors, wrote to parents: ‘We are fortunate indeed to have an individual of the calibre of Joss Buchanan now in post and I am sure you will join with me, in wishing him well and much good fortune in his promotion to principal.’

Meanwhile new Buchan head Janet Billingsley-Evans joined The Buchan School in 2002 as the head of the pre-preparatory department.

She later became the deputy head of the school and has been the acting head of the Buchan since March this year.

Janet said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be in a position to lead the Buchan into the future. I am privileged to work with such a talented and professional team.

‘We have exciting times ahead as a school and our children will always remain the focus of everything we do.’

Mr Wood, chairman of the Governors, wrote to parents: ‘As you will be aware, the Governors undertook a thorough search for candidates internally, within the UK and overseas.

‘There was significant interest in the role and a number of candidates were considered from a wide range of UK preparatory and independent schools, some of which were very familiar names indeed.

‘In both stages of the interview process, Mrs Billingsley-Evans impressed the panels with her grip of the issues facing The Buchan School and her specific ideas and evident determination to address them with, at heart, the happiness and education of your children.

‘This might be thought to be an obvious advantage for an incumbent, but the extent of her passion and drive to ensure the school succeeds in the future was breath-taking, with the result that her suitability for the role was eminently evident.

‘I trust you will join with me in wishing Janet every success in her new challenge.’

King William’s College opened on August 1, 1833. The Buchan School was founded in 1875.