Manx Technology Group takes on Kermode as key part of growth strategy

Manx Technology Group (MTG) has announced the addition of Andrew Kermode as head of service delivery.

MTG employs more than 40 technology professionals and this latest appointment forms a key part of a managed growth strategy for 2017.

Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to MTG and he will be focused on the end-to-end delivery of high quality technology solutions to MTG clients throughout the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, UK and Europe.

Andrew joins ServiceTech (a Group company) with a strong managed service and quality management background.

He will be tasked with heading up service delivery across the Group and will manage a team of 25 staff in areas such as information security, cloud services, IT support and managed service provision.

As a true 24x7 operation, MTG provides round the clock network and technical support services to organisations in the eGaming, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare industries - the importance of service delivery is paramount.

Darren Bell, director of ServiceTech said: ‘We are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew to the Group at a time when we are seeing a real demand for excellence in IT, network and managed service provision.

‘This customer demand is set against the backdrop of cybersecurity and GDPR – which are real focal points for our clients and an increasingly common type of engagement for the business.

‘As client needs become more complex and as the Group continues its growth, Andrew’s considerable experience and his proven track record of service delivery will ensure our customers and business partners receive excellent levels of service and support.

‘Andrew’s role also includes heading up the global service delivery team, co-ordinating the Group’s support function and ensuring the Group’s continued compliance with leading ISO and security standards.’

Andrew said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity for me to join ServiceTech and to work for a Group that is forward looking and focused on solving business challenges through the effective use of software, data and technology.

‘I look forward to working with the talented team at MTG, engaging with our growing customer base and ensuring MTG clients receive the absolutely highest levels of service and support.’

Andrew’s experience includes the co-ordinated management and delivery of solutions for public and private sector organisations of every size - in areas such as IT, managed services, hosting and disaster recovery.

With clients throughout the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, UK and Europe - Manx Technology Group says it delivers a range of comprehensive business and technology ‘solutions’ to organisations of every size.

