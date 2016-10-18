Merger talks scrapped

Betting giant William Hill and the owners of Isle of Man based PokerStars have scrapped plans to merge, it emerged today.
Amaya, operator of the PokerStars website, and William Hill, one of the best known British gambling brands, said earlier this month that they were in talks about a merger.
Reuters reported today that the Canadian company said it had decided it could best deliver shareholder value by remaining an independent company, while William Hill said it had decided to walk away after canvassing its biggest investors.
William Hill investor Parvus Asset Management, came out against the Amaya deal last week. And the former chief executive of William Hill, Ralph Topping had urged the company to call off merger talks.
The link-up was reported tobe worth around £4.5 billion.
Amaya acquired Isle of Man based PokerStars, a leading name in the island’s thriving eGaming industry, in 2014.
More than 300 people work for the company in the island.
