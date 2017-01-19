Merger will be good for island business

The team at island investment business Blythe Financial has welcomed the announcement of a merger with a Channel Islands group.

Family-owned business Blythe has been in the island since 2002 and is based in Myrtle Street, Douglas.

Managing director AlanBlythe told Business News the link-up with MitonOptimal International Ltd is good for business and spells exciting times ahead.

He said the transaction and the granting of a Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) Licence, both of which have been approved by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, brings together two strong and experienced teams of investment professionals under the MitonOptimal banner.

Mr Blythe works with his wife Sue, a director, said he is looking forward to expanding the business.

He said: ‘When we first thought about partnering with another business, it was important to us that both the ethos and investment philosophy of that partner were aligned with our own.

‘MitonOptimal is the perfect fit for the succession of our business to the next level and will further enhance the sophistication of our investment proposition.

‘Blythe Financial will be rebranded as MitonOptimal, and all management and staff will be staying on, as we continue building on what has been a highly successful business model to date.’

Scott Campbell, group Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Guernsey headquartered MitonOptimal said: ‘We are very excited that Alan and Sue Blythe, plus their great team of people, will be joining the MitonOptimal group of companies, as we share the same investment philosophy and business culture.

‘Alan will be joining the MitonOptimal International Limited board of directors, and we look forward to a long and fruitful business partnership together, as we continue to develop our business, advisory services and funds business on a global basis.’

It will enable MitonOptimal to further focus on the many opportunities within the Isle of Man discretionary management market.

Founded in 2002, MitonOptimal is described as a specialist global multi-asset management company, with a presence in Guernsey, South Africa, United Kingdom, Singapore.

Blythe Financial Limited is a chartered financial planning business.

Its client base includes high net worth individuals, pension schemes, trusts and charities.

The nine-strong team at Blythe have also been accompanied by Mr and Mrs Blythe’s pet dogs who have been a familiar, friendly sight in the office, greeting colleagues and clients alike.

Sadly, Jesse, a giant bernese mountain dog, had to be put to sleep last week just days after the deal had been signed with Miton Optimal. However the two other dogs Holly and Cookie continue to be a familiar presence.