No real surprise that Fox has struck again

The prospect of a rate rise by the US Federal Reserve was duly fulfilled last week – little surprise, as it carried a probability of 100 per cent, writes James Penn of Thomas Miller in this, his latest Business View column.

One other event which has arguably carried a near 100 per cent probability of occurring (at some stage or other) – the takeover of Sky by Twenty First Century Fox – also occurred last week.

Fox (or its previous incarnation News Corp) has owned about 40 per cent of Sky since the latter was floated on the stock market in the 1980s.

Investors have long thought that, after the unsuccessful takeover bid lapsed five years ago, Fox would strike again. It was just a question of ‘when’.

The cash bid is pitched at £10.75 per share.

Shareholders will also receive a 10p special dividend if the bid is not finalised before the end of 2017, while Sky will receive a £200m break fee if the bid is abandoned.

The break fee was just £38m last time, so the Murdoch family, who control Fox, must be fairly confident they will succeed on this occasion.

So what is different this time round, how likely is the bid to go through, and what could jeopardise it?

The price is certainly higher this time.

The last bid, made in June 2010 was at £7.

Sky shares have performed well since then, and the company is a changed entity.

Two years ago, Sky bought (from Fox, as it happens) Sky Italia and Sky Deutscheland, extending its business interests into Europe for the first time, having previously been confined to the UK.

In 2010/11 the bid was hostile, and the independent directors opposed the bid.

This time, a committee of independent directors has approved the bid (James Murdoch, reinstated as Sky chairman in April, is not on this committee).

The structure of the bid is different this time, too.

It has been structured as a ‘scheme of arrangement’, whereby the acquiring company needs to secure 75 per cent of independent shareholders to gain approval, before it can move to cancel the listing.

It is a speedier mechanism.

It also means that Fox only needs 75 per cent of voters, rather the 90 per cent it would otherwise need if it wanted to ‘squeeze out’ difficult shareholders.

Furthermore, Fox doesn’t need to put a vote to its own shareholders, who might oppose the acquisition.

Last time, it was agreed with the Department of Culture, Media and Studies that Sky News would be ‘spun off’ as an entirely independent organisation, in the interests of media plurality.

This time the Murdochs are expecting no such regulatory concessions, although Fox has agreed to invest £700m in UK TV production, and to retain Sky’s London headquarters.

The political landscape has changed.

The Conservatives are in a majority.

Last time, a coalition government was in place, and the bid was referred to the regulators by Liberal Democrat minister, Vince Cable.

The Labour Party, led by Tom Watson (who was in the vanguard of the investigations into the phone hacking scandal five years ago), are calling for a referral to Ofcom, and the Competition and Markets Authority.

The UK government has 10 days in which to call for a referral.

It is likely that they will do so.

Whether the Murdochs are ‘fit and proper’ persons, and whether there will be sufficient media ‘plurality’ after the acquisition – even in our new world of social media – remain valid questions (the Murdochs continue to control News Corp, which owns many UK newspapers, although this is now independent of Fox).

However, the probability is that this time a takeover, so long coveted by the Murdochs, will go through.

Sky shareholders, confronted with a disappointing share price performance in the year to date, and with the prospect of having to make significant investments in broadband infrastructure if Sky remains as an independent company, are likely to be relieved by this recent development.

The opinions stated are those of the author and should not be taken as investment advice. Any recommendations may not be suitable for all, so please contact your financial adviser for further guidance. The value of investments can go down as well as up.