Potential buyer of Castle Mona ‘credible’ -Sefton chairman

An end to the long-running Castle Mona saga may be in sight.

The Sefton Group revealed today [Friday] it was in talks with an interested party.

Sefton Group chairman Clive Parrish said: ‘We have an interested party that we are in discussions with at the moment.

‘ At this stage they have not made an offer but they are doing work into that.

‘They seem to be a credible interested party’.

Brett Martin, chief executive, said: ‘We have been in discussions for three or four months and they have done a lot of homework. It has not just been a general enquiry, they have had architects and surveyors in the buildings and have spent money on the programme.’

Mr Parrish described the Castle Mona as the group’s biggest ‘drag anchor’ and one the group is keen to see sold off.

Mr Parrish said the board of the Sefton ‘is as frustrated as the local populace and if we can find a solution for it that is feasible and sensible for us as the current owners of it then we remain open to offers if you like. And we are hopeful the people showing interest at the moment will continue.’

Mr Parrish added he did not believe the people looking at the Castle Mona at the moment are looking to us e it as a hotel if they buy it.

The historic property has been on the market for several years.

Earlier at today’s annual meeting shareholders heard that the grouphas announced a further increase in profitability.

Profit for the financial year ending December 31, 2015 was £411,000, an increase of 60 per cent on the 2014 figure.

There has also been the completion of a deal to refinance the Palace Hotel and Casino site and a 10-year renewal of its casino licence.

