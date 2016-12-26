Private bank offloaded by its parent company

Private banking company Duncan Lawrie has announced on its website it is no longer opening any new client accounts following an announcement to the London Stock Exhange by its parent company.

Agriculture and engineering giant Camellia Plc has decided to sell most of the Duncan Lawrie businesses which have offices in the island, London, Bristol and Kent.

Camellia said the majority of Duncan Lawrie’s UK loans and certain of its Isle of Man loans have been sold to private bank Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd for a cash consideration of £42.7 million.

It has also agreed to sell Duncan Lawrie Asset Management Ltd to wealth managers Brewin Dolphin for £28 million.

Camellia said the proceeds from the sales will be used to repay depositors, meet any other liabilities of Duncan Lawrie and will be reinvested in other parts of the group.

Camellia added that ‘discussions are under way with a number of other parties in respect of the sale of Duncan Lawrie’s Isle of Man offshore trust services business.’

Duncan Lawrie has been based in the island for around 30 years and it is uncertain at this stage how staff will be affected by the development.

The offices are in Mount Havelock, Douglas.

Earlier this year Business News reported on how new managing director Sue Preskey, 48, admitted she thrives on a challenge and underlined her commitment to the business in the Isle of Man.