Promoted Nicola looking forward to challenges ahead

Athol Street based Ramsey Crookall has announced the promotion of Nicola Morrison as senior manager.

Nicola is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector. She said: ‘I am looking forward to the challenges ahead in my new role with Ramsey Crookall who are celebrating their 70th birthday this year’. Nicola will have overall responsibility for the day to day running of the compliance department and will take on responsibility for special projects and development across the business as a whole.

Joanna Crookall, chief executive officer, said: ‘We are delighted that the firm will have the benefit of Nicola’s extensive expertise and experience in a wider range of areas going forward at an exciting time in our history.’