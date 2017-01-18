Rebecca Sayle scoops marketing qualification

MM&C account executive, Rebecca Sayle, has been promoted to account manager after recently achieving a prestigious marketing qualification.

Rebecca, who joined the communications agency in 2014, has been awarded a Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

It involved completing three modules: Strategic Marketing, Mastering Metrics, and Digital Strategy.

As the world’s largest organisation for professional marketers, CIM plays a key role in setting industry standards, training and also offers accredited, practice-based qualifications from introductory to advanced level.

Rebecca said: ‘Successfully completing the Diploma, I’ve established the knowledge, skills and understanding to be able to perform at a management level in delivering significant advantages in the highly competitive world of marketing.

‘During the course I’ve learnt to evaluate the effectiveness of online and offline marketing activity and to apply this to decision making, strategic planning to create a competitive advantage for clients, and to measure and interpret marketing data.

‘These skills will be a great asset in my new role as account manager.’

In her new role, Rebecca will be given high levels of responsibility and excellent opportunities to work with a portfolio of national and international clients to assist them by developing and implementing successful integrated marketing strategies.

Combined with her passion for new media, she looks to help MM&C expand into new areas and new ways of doing business.

Craig Wolstencroft, MM&C managing director and founder, said: ‘Being awarded a Level 6 Diploma is a fantastic achievement.’