RL360 has opened up in Kuala Lumpur

David Kneeshaw

The office is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It will initially be run by five staff, headed up by RL360’s James Savastano, who has relocated from Dubai to take up the role of regional sales manager for Malaysia.

David Kneeshaw, chief executive at the company’s Cooil Road, Douglas, headquarters, said: ‘Our aspirations for an RL360° office in Malaysia are long held but before we launched we wanted to ensure the framework was properly in place in order that we could fully maximise on the region’s potential.’

‘This framework is now in place, along with all regulatory requirements, and we feel it’s a great opportunity for us, as well as for advisers and their clients in the region.

‘We are looking forward to working closely together with them.’

RL360 will launch a new, Malaysia focused, product in the New Year.

‘We are excited about our new dedicated product, launching in 2017,’ said Mr Kneeshaw.

‘For now, however, we are concentrating on our relationships in the region and making sure the RL360 message is being heard.’

Malaysia is the third wealthiest country in the region by GDP per capita.