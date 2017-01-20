Sky’s the limit as Estera experts prepare for corporate jet event

Estera Aviation will be represented at Corporate Jet Investor London 2017, one of the premier industry networking and information-sharing conferences in the world.

Held at The Landmark on January 30 and 31, the event includes presentations and panel discussions on the challenges and opportunities in today’s business jet market, as well as providing a forum to meet leading figures from the global aviation industry.

Aidan McCowliff

Among the many experts contributing to the discussions will be European Business Aviation Association president Brian Humphries; Jean-Christophe Gallagher, vice president and general manager of Bombardier Business Aircraft Customer Experience; and Isle of Man director of civil aviation Simon Williams.

More than 500 senior level delegates are expected to attend the two-day conference, representing international aircraft manufacturers and dealers, global aircraft registries, corporate service providers, fiduciary firms and other key industry members.

Estera Aviation will be represented by technical director Brian Johnson and manager Aidan McCowliff.

Mr Johnson, who attended the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Florida and the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association Show in Dubai at the end of last year, said Corporate Jet Investor London is an important industry event.

He said: ‘This conference puts many of the leading figures from the international business jet industry in the same room for two days of informative and insightful discussion on important corporate aviation topics.

‘Attending enables us to be brought up to date on the latest developments, as well as contributing our own views to the debates and presentations.

‘The sessions are energetic and interactive and provide an excellent forum to share our knowledge and gain a wealth of information from international industry insiders.

‘It is also a valuable opportunity to meet existing and potential clients, decision-makers and key influencers from around the world and explain the broad range of high quality services Estera Aviation can provide across the globe, including the delivery of bespoke solutions to meet the requirements of specific jurisdictions.’

Estera Aviation is part of leading fiduciary and administration services group Estera, which employs 350 people in 10 key jurisdictions including the five major offshore aircraft registry jurisdictions, with more than 50 staff in its Isle of Man office.

Estera provides a wide range of trust, fund, corporate and accounting services delivered by teams of highly experienced and qualified professionals.