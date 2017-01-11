Stop people getting into building sites

Construction companies have been warned to secure unattended building sites and ensure risks to trespassers who do gain access are minimised.

The Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate (HSWI) says that, for children in particular, construction sites have the appeal of an adventure playground.

In the UK, dozens of youngsters are injured each year after trespassing onto sites.

The following precautions are particularly relevant to child safety:

l Secure sites adequately when finishing work for the day

l Barrier off or cover over excavations and pits

l Isolate and immobilise vehicles and plant and, if possible, lock them in a compound

l Store building materials (such as pipes, paving blocks, and cement bags) so that they cannot topple or roll over

l Remove access ladders from excavations and scaffolds

l Lock away hazardous substances.

The HSWI – part of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture – says that when work stops for a period, eg holidays, building firms should still check on sites. People should also be aware of the dangers of entering building sites and dilapidated and derelict properties, the HSWI says.

The organisation has received reports about people putting themselves at risk in such a way.

Many dilapidated and derelict properties have rotten timbers, which can lead to the collapse of floors and staircases.

The HSWI says those responsible for derelict and dilapidated properties should do all that is reasonable to prevent trespassers gaining access and to find out whether asbestos is present and remove and correctly dispose of it or manage it.