Trainee advocate scoops prize for his vision of the future

Alexander Armstrong has been awarded the George Johnson Law prize for his essay entitled ‘Will advocates and judges be replaced by computer-based services in the future?’.

This essay competition was established in memory of George Sayle Johnson, a past President of The Isle of Man Law Society, with the object of encouraging the study of law.

An essay is written and sent to the First Deemster and Clerk of the Rolls where he and a panel consisting of the Second Deemster, the Attorney General, the High Bailiff and the Vicar General adjudicate.

Awarding the prize Deemster Doyle said: ‘The prize this year goes to Alexander John Armstrong for his thought-provoking essay on “Will advocates and judges be replaced by computer-based services in the future?” which persuasively argued that human judges and advocates have a future – that’s a relief.

‘We must all make proper use of modern technology but it would appear that human beings, giving advice as advocates and making decisions as judges, will be around for some time. The essay shows that the author has indeed studied the relevant subject in detail and that the objective of the prize has been satisfied. Congratulations Mr Armstrong.’

Alex, who has recently completed his Manx Bar examinations, said: ‘It is a great honour to have been selected by the judging panel to receive this award.

‘I found the topic extremely interesting and thought provoking. Advocates should not be afraid to utilise technological advancements within their practice, they should actively investigate their uses as technology now plays an ever increasing role within the legal sector.’

Senior partner, Jeremy Callin of Callin Wild, in Athol Street, Douglas, said: ‘It is fantastic to once again be celebrating the successes of our trainee advocates and I have high hopes for their future careers at the Manx Bar.

‘Winning this award is a great accomplishment for a young advocate and Alex should be very proud of his achievement.’ Alex’s essay is available to read on the Isle of Man Law Society website. www.iomlawsociety.co.im