Tree at airport promotes island’s oncology unit

The hospital’s oncology day unit – a team of three chemotherapy sisters and an oncology clinical nurse specialist – has a tree in the Save the Children ‘Festival of Trees’ in the airport’s main hall.

The tree is called ‘Colours of Cancer’ and has been designed to represent and acknowledge the many different cancers that the team can treat at Noble’s Hospital.

From its temporary home next to the day assessment and treatment unit, the oncology unit currently gives 500 treatments and supportive care for 150 patients a month.

Jane Gaunt, chemotherapy senior sister, said: ‘Not everyone knows about the unit and many patients think they still have to go to the UK for chemotherapy treatment. There are some specialised treatments which can only be given in cancer centres in the UK but most patients can have their treatment locally.

‘Going across to the UK can be stressful so we find that most patients prefer to stay at home. Because we are dealing with relatively small numbers, we get to know our patients well and there is a friendly and personal atmosphere.

‘We have seen considerable growth in our service over the last 10 years and, according to national statistics, a third of the population will be affected by cancer, so we don’t expect demand for our services to decline. Because finances generally are tight, support from businesses and charities is very important and I would like to thank Standard Bank for its valuable sponsorship.’

Sanshia Tumblety, of Standard Bank Isle of Man, which is sponsoring the tree, said: ‘Standard Bank is keen to support any initiative that raises awareness of this fantastic unit at Noble’s Hospital.’