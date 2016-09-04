Who will win company of the year accolade?

It’s the title everyone in business on the island would like to win – the award for Company of the Year at Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence – and this year it’s being sponsored by Baker Tilly Isle of Man.

The award for Company of the Year is open to any company employing more than 30 people.

The entry requirements state that ‘those selected as finalists will need to demonstrate a clear strategy, high levels of customer satisfaction, team engagement, delivery of financial success, operational efficiency, effective risk management and commitment to the Freedom to Flourish values’.

Last year’s winners, Tynwald Mills, impressed the judges by demonstrating exceptional growth, despite a contracting retail sector on the island, by continuing to invest in the business and offer new brands for customers.

Baker Tilly Isle of Man, another outstanding local company, is sponsoring this year’s award and their head of operations, Natalie Radford, said: ‘We are especially proud to be sponsoring this prestigious award because we are firm believers in celebrating success and recognising hard work, going the extra mile.’

Baker Tilly Isle of Man offers a diverse range of services from its Douglas office: trust and company formation; yacht and aircraft registration and administration; accounting and audit; personal taxation services, and pensions.

The company, which is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, employs more than 50 people on the island and has a wealth of experience in the accountancy and offshore finance sectors.

Natalie Radford said:‘We pride ourselves on offering a high quality service to both local and international clients.

‘As a business that really strives for excellence we are fully supportive of recognising excellence and applauding it.’

‘We really enjoy the Awards night itself. It’s a great night and it’s so good for the Isle of Man to celebrate what we’re good at.

‘WhIt’s a great way of promoting the island and all the amazing companies, charities and individuals and their achievements.’

Are you entering this year’s Awards? Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence offers 16 awards categories, for companies of all sizes, individuals, public sector teams and charitable and community organisations. Entries close on Monday September 26. You will find full details of all the categories and entry forms to download at www.iomtoday.co.im.