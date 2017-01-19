Chance for 2017 to bring new year, new approach

The New Year’s always an opportunity for a fresh start, says Isle of Man Friends of the Earth’s Cat Turner. And with a new government now in place, you’d hope the same could be said of our leaders

I was excited to open the Programme for Government, unveiled last week by Chief Minister Howard Quayle, which is a roadmap for the coming five years of this administration.

It contains ‘Outcomes’, backed up by ‘Policies’ and – hooray! – ‘Actions’.

And heartening it was, indeed, to see ‘Policies’ addressing ‘the uptake of low carbon transport’ and ‘support [for] the 2050 Emissions Reduction target’.

But wait – where were these addressed in the list of ‘Actions’?

Worryingly, they’re not – or barely so – and while this document may be a ‘placeholder’ while details get hammered out within departments, you’d hope that given the urgency, enough thinking had at least been done to give solid pointers on decisive action.

Let’s put this in context: around the world, climate’s impacts (both human and economic) are already making themselves felt, with a vengeance.

Last month, Major General Munir Muniruzzaman, chairman of the Global Military Advisory Council on climate change, stated: ‘Climate change is the greatest security threat of the 21st century.

‘We’re going to see refugee problems on an unimaginable scale, potentially above 30 million people.’

Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, a member of the US Department of State’s foreign affairs policy board, said: ‘Climate change could lead to a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.

‘We’re already seeing migration of large numbers of people around the world because of food scarcity, water insecurity and extreme weather, and this is set to become the new normal.’

Challenging times, though full of opportunity too. And the world is responding.

A total of 365 global corporations, including Adidas, Monsanto, Tesla, Nike, Dupont, Unilever, eBay, Virgin, Gap and Mars, have pledged action. So have the mayors of 12 US cities, and by the end of this month, 194 countries will have signed the Paris climate agreement.

The island prides itself on being forward-looking and on embracing new opportunities: climate action is one area where we have some catching up to do.

Let’s hope that in 2017 our new government takes brave, exciting, new action.