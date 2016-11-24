Green Column: How to get involved with EcoChurches movement

A new initiative is coming to the Isle of Man, says Christian Aid Isle of Man’s local climate campaigner Cat Turner

The EcoChurches movement was started in the UK by A Rocha UK (www.arocha.org.uk), a Christian charity working for the protection and restoration of the natural world.

Across the UK, churches are signing up and finding out how they and their congregations can be more environmentally friendly.

It’s inspiring – they’re investigating energy efficiency, renewable power, recycling, creating pollinator-friendly surroundings and buying things they need more sustainably.

So we’re excited that Dr Ruth Valerio, A Rocha’s churches and theology director, will visit the island to launch an Isle of Man version.

She’ll be here from Thursday to Sunday, November 24-27, explaining what people, and their churches, can do to become an EcoChurch and look after our planet and community.

Ruth will lead an informal discussion and supper, entitled ‘Environment and Faith’, for members of faith and environmental groups, organised by Christian Aid IoM.

It’ll be held on Friday at 7.30pm, at Onchan Methodist Church Hall.

We’re hoping that as many people as possible will come – you don’t need to belong to a church or be Christian – to explore how our beliefs affect our attitude to the environment, and sharing ideas on how places of worship and community in the island can become more sustainable.

We’ll provide supper – if you’d like to come let us know by emailing Louise Whitelegg, Christian Aid’s IoM Co-Ordinator, at lwhitelegg@christian-aid.org – though if you forget, please come anyway, we’ll manage to stretch the soup!

Ruth will also lead a service at the Broadway Baptist Church on Sunday, and on Saturday she’ll be at an informal drop-in session at St John’s Mill – www.stjohnsmill.com – where church leaders and members can find out more, and sign up.

This session will run in tandem with Petrina Kent’s thought-provoking exhibition at the Mill – a lovely display, described as follows: ‘With vivid immediacy Petrina engages the viewer to feel the freshness of the air in her paintings and be embraced by light.

‘As an expression of her Christian faith she explores the theme of light and in the extreme “contra jour” paintings the viewer is not so much staring into the sun but is invited into the presence of God.

‘In this way she seeks to show the experience of God in our landscape. It is an understatement to say that for a believing artist, this is a task of great gravity, yet she has emerged from it ‘enlightened’ in every sense.’