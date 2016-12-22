Is your Christmas Tree green?

Christmas is coming, and my wallet’s not getting fat, says IoM FoE’s Cat Turner. So we’ve conferred with our colleagues at FoE in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – who, between them, have some terrific ideas for enjoying a great Christmas without breaking either the planet or the bank. This year they’re focused on the ubiquitous Christmas tree

Is there such a thing as a ‘sustainable Christmas tree?

After all, artificial trees aren’t biodegradable – and some take huge amounts of energy to manufacture.

So it might surprise you that, in fact, a real tree isn’t necessarily a greener option.

It’ll depend on factors such as: how many years you use your artificial tree for; how and where a real tree is grown; whether it’s composted afterwards, continues to grow or goes to the Energy from Waste Plant/is otherwise incinerated.

Whatever, the best option is usually to keep using whatever you’ve already got for as long as it’s viable – or even to decorate large house plants or other items, to make stunning tree substitutes.

And remember to put your fairy lights on a timer or turn them off every evening!

1. Artificial trees

If you have one already, use it for as many years as possible to make the most of it. If you don’t have one, try Freecycle or one of the other recycling sites for a second hand one.

2. Eco-friendly real trees

Make sure your tree is locally grown. If you want a tree that is certified organic, you could ask if it’s been Soil Association approved – we’re not aware of any such available on-island, but if you hear of any, let us know.

3. Grow your own

My girls and I have a smallish potted tree with roots, which lives indoors for December and the rest of the year outdoors. This cuts its environmental impact and is cheap, though it may outgrow out living-room eventually.

4. Recycling real trees

Don’t let your tree be part of the 90 per cent in the UK that get landfilled – seek out Christmas tree composters or if you have access to a chipper, do it yourself.

5. Tree rental

What a great idea! There are a number of companies hiring out trees in the UK – now that’s a business opportunity for someone sustainably-minded on the island!

Your Christmas tree’s not the only option for ‘greening’ your Christmas – you could turn your attention to your ‘food footprint’, and investigate a vegetarian or vegan alternative to turkey, or for the Boxing Day menu; and at the very least you can shop for ethically-produced, organic food, keep waste to a minimum, and freeze what you can in the way of leftovers for later.

Happy Christmas!