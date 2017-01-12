Minister on top form over TV licence fee

I have had a hand-written personal letter from Treasury Minister Alf Cannan.

It was a worry at first. I thought the cheque I had just sent in to pay my income tax had bounced and people in his position don’t like that kind of thing.

But he started off by wishing me a happy 86th birthday – and there was a present, well a sort of present, to go with it.

The letter was in response to last week’s column when I made a public demand that Alf – we are getting to be good pals - owed me the £145.50 I had had to pay for the full TV licence I had been told to pay for under orders from that sinister body across the water called TV Licensing.

This was because it was my understanding that the Manx Treasury was going to see to it that I and many others like me were going to have our free over 75s’ TV licences continued.

Alf wrote: ‘In the old days I would have just sent you a cheque no questions asked. Unfortunately, as you would probably expect, today you have to fill out a form and then I will send you the money. As it is your 86th birthday I have taken the trouble of enclosing the said form.’

I have now filled this in and sent it to my good old pal Alf,who really is an officer and a gentleman. I know my place when it comes to this kind of thing.

Two people, Paul Quayle of Snaefell Crescent, Onchan, and Judith Vincent, of Westbourne Drive, Douglas, have taken the trouble to tell me that last week’s Isle of Man Courier was dated ‘Dec 30 2016 to Jan 5 2015’

Back to the future it seems.

No crossword clues in this week so I have had to rely on a list sent in by Karl Campbell who likes to call himself my Australian correspondent.

Top of the list is a clue which was in the cryptic crossword in the West Australian newspaper as follows: ‘Lies about Man for example’ (4).

THERE are occasions when I make fun of the errors made by my colleagues in journalism in the Isle of Man. This not one of them. It is to do honour to the brilliance of the headline on the front page of last week’s Manx Independent: ‘TwiTs.’

You don’t even have to ask what the story was about.

Crossword: Isle

For some reason a friend of mine has been anxious to tell me that new research has shown that the first people who are going to live to be 150 years old are already alive somewhere in the world. This because we are all living longer and longer.

It needs no scientific research to tell me that I am not going to live to be 150.

Manxlish. The Isle of Man must be the only place in the world where you can buy ‘mossacins’ and where cows are slaughtered in an ‘abbatter.’

New definitions: Balderdash – a rapidly receding hairline.