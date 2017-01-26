Roll out red carpet for new US president

You must admit that as Chief Ministers go Mr Howard Quayle has started off in a most statesman-like manner with his Five Year Plan for the upcoming governance of the Isle of Man.

It is a programme covering the immediate future, and where is a politician without a programme?

It would be like going to a West End show in London without buying one of those programmes they sell in the foyer for a fiver, telling you about all the star turns coming up.

Now I have to point out that Mr Quayle’s programme covers worthy things like education, planning, the economy, population growth and work permits.

But where was the star quality?

Why didn’t he extend an invitation to the new President of the United States to pay an official visit to the Isle of Man at the earliest opportunity.

There is much for President Trump to see and do.

He will, of course, know all about the TT Races like everybody else in the world and think he might like do a lap of his own round the TT Course.

After all the late Lord Snowdon did it years ago.

In Mr Trump’s case we could waive the rules that riders must wear crash helmets. If we can’t see his hair we can’t be sure it really is him.

He would also be welcome to attend a sitting of Tynwald. He would be able to find out what is really going to happen to the Douglas horse trams, which he must also know a lot about. We could even let him drive one.

Even more excitingly, the court could step in and buy the Castle Mona Hotel and turn it into the home of the American Ambassador to the Isle of Man.

I am sure Mr Quayle would like us to have one. It would help with the trade deals.

As for myself, I would be happy to let Mr T. stand on Cringle’s Rock. For a fee, of course.

Finally, Mr Trump must also have an eye on the day his term of office ends. We could persuade him that the Isle of Man is a good place for a chap like him and his money to retire to.

He would certainly qualify for the Manx Treasury’s tax cap, as long he remembers he mustn’t put it on his head.

THE news on Manx Radio last week reported that, in bad weather on the Snaefell Mountain Road, there had been a ‘single vehicle collision.’

It crashed into itself?

ONE crossword clue has come in from Frank Bond. It is in the Telegraph Big Book of Crosswords as follows: ‘Diver has impediment in throat going to island (7)’

THE Manx Independent had a headline ‘Facebook stolen goods scam.’ It related to a Douglas woman in court charged with selling stolen goods on Facebook.

I like it.

Crossword: Frogman.

The Examiner had a headline saying: ‘Drug dealer sold to fund habit.’ I wonder how much he was sold for and to whom.

I thought slavery was illegal these days.

THE Daily Telegraph had the headline: ‘Russian prostitutes are best in world, says Putin.’

How does he know?

NEW definitions. Pokemon: A Rastafarian proctologist.