Slow progress, but still progress, on plastic bags

Muriel Garland from Zero Waste Mann welcomes government taking steps towards a plastic bag levy

Zero Waste Mann was set up in 2000, and over the years has suggested many environmental initiatives that could be applied in the Isle of Man to improve our use of resources and enhance the island.

Our main emphasis has been on recycling and waste avoidance.

During that time we have seen various ministers come and go.

It seems that every time we bring somebody over to talk about food waste, event recycling, electric cars, zero waste or renewable energy they say the same thing: ‘The island is the perfect place to do these things.

‘You are a small island with your own government.

‘You can make your own laws and you’ve got lots of residents who are keen to see modern ideas implemented.’

But real progress is glacial.

Ever since we were set up as a charity, we have been urging the Manx government to bring in a charge on plastic bags.

In 2002 Bangladesh banned them altogether while the Irish Republic brought in a levy, which reduced the use of plastic bags dramatically.

Scotland introduced a 5p charge in 2014.

And last year when England introduced their charge many people in the Isle of Man were half expecting it to happen here.

But no – the island motto of ‘traa dy lioar, time enough’ prevails.

Finally, at this month’s sitting of Tynwald, the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture announced that it would investigate how a voluntary levy could be introduced.

But before then the department needs to ‘develop the vires and framework for such a scheme in the first instance and will then develop the concept further’.

For goodness sake!

A plastic bag charge has been implemented in Denmark, Ireland, Wales, England, China, Italy, Germany and France, among others.

We don’t need to ‘develop the concept’ – we just need to get on and do it.

Although Zero Waste Mann has been proposing a plastic bag charge for years, the credit for DEFA’s proposed levy has been given to Manx Wildlife Trust.

That’s fine with us.

Our friends at MWT use our cloth Morsbags for their bag packs and have done a lot to raise awareness of the problems that plastic bags can cause for animals and birds on our beaches and countryside.

So how do we get progress on having a proper zero waste policy, attacking food waste, having an islandwide network of electric car charging points and insisting on recycling at all events such as Tynwald Fair and the TT races?

Our government obviously doesn’t like any suggestions put forward by the ‘tree huggers’ at the Green Centre.

So we’ll just have to hope that somebody else will urge them to catch up with what is already happening in the rest of the world.

It’s good to be special and different. But there’s no virtue with being out of step with what is happening world-wide in terms of waste, climate change and energy efficiency.