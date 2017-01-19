When golfers were allowed to take cover

THERE comes a time in the working life of every newspaper columnist when he cannot think of anything to write about and for me this week is it.

But I have found something I have had in my possession for some time which might get me out of this predicament, especially for readers who are golfers.

In 1940 when German bombs were falling Richmond Golf Club in Surrey had to draw up the following temporary rules:

Players are asked to collect bomb and shrapnel splinters to save these causing damage to the mowing machines.

In competitions, during gunfire or while bombs are falling, players may take cover without penalty for ceasing play.

The positions of known delayed action bombs are marked by red flags at a reasonable but not guaranteed safe distance therefrom.

Shrapnel and/or bomb splinters on the fairways or in bunkers within a club’s length of a ball may be moved without penalty and no penalty will be incurred if a ball is thereby caused to move accidentally.

A ball moved by enemy action may be replaced, or if lost or destroyed, a ball may be dropped not nearer the hole without penalty.

A ball lying in a crater may be lifted or dropped, not nearer the hole, preserving the line to the hole, without penalty.”

A player whose stroke is affected by the simultaneous explosion of a bomb may play another ball from the same place. Penalty one stroke.

This is all well and good. But what happens when your opponent is blown to pieces?

ANDREW Kerr-Phillips tells us that the following appeared in the Daily Telegraph last week: ‘Tesco has given its managers permission to eject customers if they are wearing pyjamas.’

Andrew asks: ‘Why would Tesco’s managers be wearing pyjamas?’

Twenty-four hour opening?

ONE crossword clue has come in for this week. Sara Goodwins, Barbara Taylor and Richard Hetherington say it was in the Daily Telegraph cryptic as follows: ‘Message from former partner during race meeting (4).’

FRANK Bond tells us that the Examiner had the headline: ‘Cuts hit minor surgery’. Frank says: ‘If it wasn’t for those cuts minor surgery would not be necessary.’

Just cut that kind of thing out Frank.

I AM reliably informed that BBC News Scotland reported: ‘Police have appealed for information about why a chicken was seen crossing the road in Dundee.’”

I wonder how many people rang them up.

MANXLISH. What a rich and glorious language it is, especially when dealing with life’s more tender and memorable moments. Where else does a bridegroom lead his bride to the ‘nupital’ couch?

NEW definitions. Rectitude – The formal dignified bearing adopted by protocologists.