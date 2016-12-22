You keep me hangin’ on the telephone

Manx Telecom have not, as far as I know, increased their telephone charges. But the size of my telephone bills keeps going up. It is one more of the rigours of life in the early years of the 21st century.

Last week I needed to ring up Tesco. I couldn’t find them in the telephone directory so I rang up directory inquiries where a young lady asked if I would like her to put me through to them and, somewhat surprised, I agreed.

I was put through and, as usual, I got one of those disembodied voices telling me that my call was being recorded for training purposes in the interests of Tesco being able to offer an improved service. The voice went on at some length to tell me what Tesco does, as if I had no idea and needed to be told.

All this time I was silent at my end of the line, with my telephone bill increasing without me saying a word.

To be fair, it’s not just Tesco. This is what we get a lot these days when we ring up business enterprises. I was going to put the phone down on Tesco when a live woman’s voice came on.

She asked: ‘Where are you calling from?’ I told her I was in Douglas. She paused before asking: ‘Douglas, Isle of Man?’

I had been put through to a call centre across the water. In this case, it was somewhere like Swansea.

Meanwhile my telephone bill was still increasing remorselessly.

Now Tesco is not alone in this kind of thing. Once when I tried to ring up my bank in Douglas, Lloyds, I got put through to somewhere else in the British Isles and it was the same old routine again, at my expense.

But today it is Tesco which I am putting under the spotlight. ‘Every little helps’ they say.

Ringing them up, certainly more than a little, helps to increase my telephone bill.

Last week the Manx Independent had the headline ‘Big effort to address Onchan’s trouble- makers’.

Dear thugs, vandals, drunks and layabouts?

This week’s crossword clue has come in from Andrew Crooks. It was in The Times as follows: Shrouded in darkness is island’s fishing port (8).

There was an anonymous call on my office answering machine saying that the popular television programme Strictly Come Dancing should be re-titled Strictly Come Shrieking.

That’s what I say, but nobody can hear me when it’s on.

Crossword: Murmansk.

Trevor Baines, who used to own the men’s outfitters’ store Peter Luis in downtown Douglas, tells us that it is now called ‘9-11’.

He wonders: ‘Did nobody notice?’

Manxlish: There is an offence under the Isle of Man’s Criminal Code which is known as ‘larcency’. which does not exist anywhere else in the world. It was referred to as such a long time ago by a Manx magistrate – who shall be nameless – when being interviewed on BBC television. He actually said it twice.

New definitions. Beelzebug – Satan in the form of a mosquito that gets into your bedroom at three in the morning and cannot be cast out.. .