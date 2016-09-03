Fine for lorry driver with no insurance

A 32-year-old Colby man has been fined £500 for driving with no insurance or vehicle licence.

James David Comish, of Ballacriy Park, pleaded guilty in court to both charges and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on May 20, Comish was stopped by police driving a tipper truck on Shore Road in Gansey.

Checks revealed that the vehicle licence had expired in June and Comish was told to produce his driving documents at a police station.

It was established that Comish was using the vehicle for business purposes.

On May 24 Comish attended Castletown police station but said that his insurance did not cover him while driving the vehicle for business use.

Defence advocate Lydia Mulligan told the court that Comish had been made redundant after 10 years driving a works vehicle and that he was used to his employer taking care of the insurance. She said that he had been asked to drive the truck which wasn’t his and get rid of some bricks.

Comish also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

