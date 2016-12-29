Owner of former Esso depot told to clean up act

Councillors in Douglas have resolved to take action to ensure owners of a rundown plot of land tidy it up.

The decision was reached after councillors examined pictures of the former Esso depot on South Quay, which they considered ‘detrimental to the amenities of the neighbourhood’.

The owner will be required to remove vegetation and flaking paint and repaint masonry walls and woodwork. Councillors noted the site is in a prominent position on a main road linking Douglas with the south of the island and facing the inner harbour where it is clearly visible to visitors.