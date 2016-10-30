Revenge attack was filmed and uploaded to Instagram

A 20-year-old Douglas man has been sentenced to 180 hours’ community service after a social media video captured his crime.

Mahmoud Ali El Meligy, of Castle Street, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray, as well as two counts of possession of cannabis.

The affray offence was only brought to the attention of the police when a woman attended police headquarters and showed officers video footage that had been posted on the social media app Instagram.

It showed an unprovoked attack on a 17-year-old man in Villiers Square in Douglas on August 16.

El Meligy was identified in the video as the attacker.

The video showed El Meligy confronting his victim before launching an attack with punches and kicks which lasted around two minutes.

One witness tried to intervene but was pushed away by El Meligy, who said: ‘That’s the first one. I’m waiting for five more.’

After his arrest, El Meligy told police the attack had been retribution for an attack on him by the victim and a group of men a few days earlier.

El Meligy said that he had seen his victim outside Iceland in Chester Street and had followed him and assaulted him.

He told police that he thought it was acceptable and that the man had deserved it.

He added that he had chosen to wait until they were in Villiers Square as he had not wanted children to witness his attack.

In two other separate incidents, on June 6 and September 11, El Meligy was charged with possessing cannabis said to have a street value of £15.85 and £41.59.

Defending El Meligy in court, advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given to his client for his early guilty pleas and admissions to police, and handed in references on behalf of his client.

Mr Taylor said: ‘The affray is the most serious offence but the background has been mentioned. My client was assaulted by several young men, hit with a bottle over the head and kicked while on the ground. Regrettably police have not been able to take any action. I think even the most law-abiding person would feel aggrieved.

‘But this is no juridiction for vigilantism. He should have turned the other cheek.

‘He is a young man who was incensed and took matters into his own hands. He knows he should not have done.’

A probation report rated El Meligy as a low-risk of re-offending.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘Any offence involving kicking is serious. It was a volley of kicks and punches to the victim’s head, lasting about two minutes.

‘There is no place for that sort of vigilantism. It was fortunate the injuries were not serious.’