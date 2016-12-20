Teenager bought sweets on pub’s account at wholesalers

A teenager has been given a 12 month conditional discharge after admitting she bought goods for herself using a pub’s account at the wholesaler.

Mica Elizabeth Oakes, of no fixed abode, bought confectionery worth £198 from Agrimark Limited and put it on a bill for the Marine Hotel in Peel, where she used to work.

Oakes, who is 19, also wrote cheques to buy a car and jewellery when she knew she did not have the funds to cover the purchases.

She pleaded guilty in magistrates’ court to two charges of deception and two other driving-related offences.

The teenager, who is not from the island, has also been given a five-year exclusion order banning her from the Isle of Man and been disqualified from driving for two months.

The court heard how, on December 7, Oakes bought a Honda CR-V from The Car Shop in Douglas, paying with a cheque.

On December 13, she went to a car dealer in Ballaugh, Fastlane Limited, and tried to sell the car.

Checks revealed that payment for the car was still outstanding.

Oakes admitted she had driven the car on a number of occasions between December 7 and 13 and confessed that she had no insurance and only a UK provisional licence.

She was also unable to provide an address but said she had been staying at the Caledonian Hotel in Queen’s Promenade in Douglas.

On December 9 Oakes bought confectionery valued at £198.77 from Agrimark Limited, telling them that she had authority to use the Marine Hotel’s account.

Oakes had previously worked at the Peel pub so she knew that it held an account with the wholesaler.

She had also bought jewellery from a shop in Castletown worth £180 using a cheque which bounced.

Oakes told police that she had wanted to buy gifts for her boyfriend but knew that her account was empty.

No further action was taken with regards to the car other than the insurance and licence offences.