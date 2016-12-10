Accolade for Manx-born Bollywood star Amy

Beautiful Amy Jackson continues to receive accolades for her contribution to Bollywood film.

The Manx-born actress, who lived in Colby until the age of three, was recognised for her excellent contribution to Indian film at a glittering awards ceremony in Dubai.

Amy, daughter of former Manx radio presenter Alan, has been lead female in all her movies in India since being discovered by director AL Vijay. She was Miss Teen World at the time.

Now the 24-year-old is working for director Shankar on his latest big-budget project alongside superstar icon Ranginikanth and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar. Robot 2.0 is due for its global release next year.

Amy said: ‘I must thank all my directors, co-stars and, of course, my fans who’ve loyally supported me throughout my incredible journey in Indian cinema.’