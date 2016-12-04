Authority buys building in heart of village

Port St Mary Commissioners have bought Manxonia House, which is on the corner of the Promenade and Bay View Road in Port St Mary.

The precise figure paid for the property is unknown. There was no response from the commissioners’ office to a request made by this newspaper for the exact sum.

In the summer the authority petitioned the Department of Infrastructure about buying Manxonia from Decorum Ltd for £190,000.

Decorum Ltd is controlled by the family of the last occupying owner, who operated a legal business from there.

More expense will be required to refurbish the building to bring it back into use as a shop, a flat and an office.

Commissioners’ chairman Bernadette Williams said: ‘The last government invested heavily in the regeneration of the centres of our towns and villages. With this considerable investment we are following that lead and supporting our local retailers by making the village centre a more desirable place in which to shop.’