‘Banksy’ of poetry sends verse to Isle of Man hairdressers

The mysterious ‘Banksy of poetry’ has sent poems to two island hairdressers.

Last week, Anna Hughes from Bray Hill hair salon in Douglas and Diane Russell Raby, from Di’s in Port St Mary, both received the same poem through the post.

Hairdresser Di Russell-Raby, who received the poem through the post

Neither of them has any clue why they were selected.

Anna said: ‘I have no website, I’m not on Facebook, I don’t advertise. It’s word of mouth. The envelope is hand written.’

Both turned to internet searches and soon found out the mystery poet, who signs himself Mark Jones and is apparently based in Lancashire, sends poems to random salons across Britain.

His anonymity has earned him the association with Banksy, the artist whose art work appears at random, some of which has fetched around $500,000 at auction.

The tone of the poems – which in this case is not specific to hair dressing and talks about ‘Santa’s little helper’ creating ‘Christmas magic’ – is more sentimental.

Both will be displayed in the salons and Anna and Di hope to receive more, as other salons have received several poems. ‘A lot of them get four or five poems,’ said Anna. ‘They are sent to Wales, the North East, the North West. It’s a nice little poem. It’s a nice surprise, you think: “Who is it?”’

Di said: ‘It’s very nice, it says: “Chin up, keep smiling”. I’m hoping I get another.’