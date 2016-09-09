Board mulls legal action over Castletown square scheme

Continued frustration over unfinished work in Castletown’s square has prompted the authority to discuss taking legal action.

The regeneration of the square – involving new paving and lighting – was completed months ago, but there are snagging problems and incomplete aspects which still need to be addressed.

The commissioners first expressed their irritation publicly last month and in response, the Department of Infrastructure, which awarded the contract to Island Drainage and Groundwork (IDG), said there were issues with deliveries.

IDG added several changes had been made to the project and in personnel within the commissioners leading to continuity issues.

On Monday, Jerry Ludford-Brooks said: ‘It’s time it was sorted once and for all.’

Commissioners’ clerk Hugo Mackenzie said: ‘All that’s happened is there are new bins and studs. I do not think the studs are the right size.’

Dave Parnell said they should ‘discuss options’ including legal action.

Colin Leather later said the street furniture needed to be removable, as it was initially agreed it would be.

He added the square had hosted the television series Island at War which was a success … it was perfect’. But he added: ‘The festival did not work. We have said time and again street furniture needs to be removed. We had to put things over the benches (during the festival) so nobody tripped over it. It (the square) is not working when there is something big. Every one (of the street furniture) should be removable.’

Chairman Richard McAleer, said: ‘I was on the regeneration committee. We agreed every one should be removable.’

They agreed legal action should be discussed.

Mr Leather said: ‘We pointed out what was wrong. Nothing has been done.’