Board’s frustration over unfinished work in square

Ten months after it was officially finished, regeneration work in Castletown square is still not complete, said the town authority, as the frustrated commissioners continue to request more work be done.

Work began in the summer of 2015 and officially finished in February. However, since then the authority has reiterated how there were several areas that remain incomplete and they have pushed for action to be taken.

On Monday, commissioner Jerry Ludford-Brooks said: ‘The removable bollards are a disgrace.’

Regarding a broken bike rack, Carol Quine said: ‘If it falls on a child, we are in trouble.’

Jimmy Cubbons said: ‘How long are we going to suffer this?’

Colin Leather commended clerk Hugo Mackenzie for trying to get some activity and said: ‘Hugo is on the job. The square also needs cleaning and sealing. It’s time we went to town on the unresolved issues.’

Mr Mackenzie said there was a disconnect between politicians and officers carrying out the work,and said: ‘Officers are clearly not being reached.’

Mr Leather suggested they revisit what was agreed with the previous administration, adding: ‘It’s all in black and white. We are getting to the end of our tether.’

He also suggested contacting the company contracted to install CCTV and a sound system – for around £25,000 to £30,000 – and try to compel them to complete the work.

Afterwards, Mr Mackenzie said: ‘There are concerns that the Department of Infrastructure believe the work in the square to be complete, when it is immediately apparent to anyone on closer inspection that it is not. There remain issues with the lighting, grouting of paving and significant drainage issues, particularly adjacent to the George Hotel.’

He will write to Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer ‘outlining their concerns and frustrations that the messages that come through from discussions with political members and then subsequently from officers are not always harmonised.’