Castletown to host Christmas celebration

A Christmas celebration takes place in Castletown on the day the town switches on its Christmas tree and festive lighting on December 3.

It all centres on the square, which benefited from a £1m refurbishment scheme so it could accommodate events.

From 10.30am there are various stalls and a carousel offering free rides (thanks to the town’s chamber of trade and commerce). There will also be caterers, selected so they offer food not available at the town’s cafes.

Entertainment is from 2.30pm with music by an organist.

There is also the first ever Santa dash in town (just turn up in appropriate dress) to raise funds for benevolent causes in Castletown.

Buchan School choir sing from 3pm; at 3.30pm it’s the turn of Castle Rushen High School big band; from 4.30pm a group from the Wizard of Oz pantomime sing.

The switch on of the lights is at 5.30pm and there is a small firework display.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto giving out sweets (thanks to the chamber that also provides children with free glow sticks).

Finally the town’s Metropolitan Silver Band bring the celebration to a close at around 6.30pm.

The event is a collaboration between the local authority and the town’s chamber of trade and commerce.

Colin Leather, who is a member of both, said: ‘We tried to organise an afternoon for the family and use the square for its intended use – for events - since the regeneration scheme. All we need is the weather, hopefully it will be a good night.’