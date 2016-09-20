Club takes part in global sailing event

A fresh breeze in Carrick Bay for the third Bart’s Bash on Sunday, hosted by the Isle of Man Yacht Club, filled the sails of the 38 boats taking part - from the 33-foot Sigma to little RS Tera dinghies.

‘The building wind created some sharp waves in the bay but there were no real casualties,’ said organiser Mick Kneale. ‘Some of the lighter kids had the sense not to chance their luck in the conditions and took to crewing the keelboats instead.’

The Manx Sailing and Cruising Club race management team oversaw the event.

Mike Pridham won the short dinghy race, but there was less than a minute separating the top seven. Andy Dunn’s Bolero ‘Tango’ won the keelboat race just 40 seconds ahead of Mick Kneale’s gaffer.

With a generous donation from Paul Hotchkiss of Hotchkiss Associates, Kirk Michael, the club raised more than £1,000 for Bart’s Bash, a worldwide sailing event to raise funds for disabled sailing.

The club thanked all who helped to make it a success.