Commissioner wants concrete ramp for skatepark

Plans are under way to build a concrete skateramp in Poulsom Park, Castletown.

Leading the initiative is commissioner Jimmy Cubbon, who said last week they needed a skatepark that’s ‘designed by riders, not by architects.’

He said the ramp currently in the park was not being used, adding: ‘A concrete ramp would have a 30-year life. I propose I try and raise the money to replace the current structure.’

Colin Leather suggested planning permission was secured first, and warned: ‘There will be objections.’

He also said the ramp must in line with more general plans to improve the park.

Mr Cubbon said organisers had wanted a permanent structure, but were ‘fobbed off’ when a temporary ramp was installed because planning permission was not required.

Responding to the comment there would be objections, Mr Cubbon said: ‘A lot of people are out of touch with what eight to 18 year olds want.

‘Kids are held back - people are not giving them a voice. Comments [to the proposal] on social media are not negative. It was in my manifesto, I got the highest number of votes. If we listen to the kids, we get the right thing.’

He added that not maintaining the current ramp makes it is dangerous and that Qualtrough’s timber yard had offered paint to make it less slippy.

Following the meeting, the ramp was inspected and commissioners’ clerk Hugo Mackenzie said it would ‘probably’ be removed.