Costa opens ahead of Castletown coffee conflict

First to step on to the battlefield in the upcoming coffee shop franchise conflict in Castletown is Costa Coffee, which opened on Friday.

Coffee Republic is also to open a branch – in the square – and is busy recruiting for a November launch.

Costa, in the meantime, is settling into its new premises between the castle and the harbour, renovated at a cost of £300,000, which was funded from Manx National Heritage and Manx National Trust’s charitable funds.

The historic building – which has previously served as soldiers’ married quarters, a military library, a customs office, a police store and latterly as the town’s social security office and sits on a former Civil War gun emplacement – was transferred from government ownership to MNH. The Costa franchise paid for the interior of the building to be fitted out.

MNH said the deal has ensured the protection of the view from Castle Rushen and brought a vacant property back into sustainable use.

MNH director Edmund Southworth director said: ‘Re-using a historic building in this way is a good example of partnership.

‘We have worked closely with the Fancy a Coffee team and local firm of architects, Horncastle Thomas, to create a sympathetic but innovative development which is in keeping with this amazing location and provide much needed facilities for our visitors. I am grateful to our main contractor JCK for their work which proved to be technically challenging because of the proximity of the site to the harbour and historic ground conditions.’

He added: ‘Castletown is a great destination and we welcome tens of thousands of people to MNH sites there.

‘This heritage-led regeneration builds on the existing strengths of the town and makes it more sustainable for the future. We are grateful for financial support from the government’s town and village regeneration fund and from Castletown Commissioners – which has helped the Trustees create a new landscaped open space outside the building.’

Rory Dorling, from Fancy A Coffee Limited, said: ‘The Costa team in the UK are really excited about the launch of Costa in Castletown, which is one of the most prestigious and scenic locations that the brand will operate from.

‘We’re also pleased to have created seven new jobs.’